Let prisoners out to work

THE EDITOR: People who have several years left in prison should be trained to do rehabilitation work regarding flooding and landslides.

People close to being released, same thing. Give them working experience so they can get themselves organised when back home.

I am no lawyer but surely even people in Remand Yard could benefit by being allowed out to do some work. With climate change getting worse, every year will see more flooding.

Give these men something worthwhile to do and there might be less fiddling with illegal cellphones and the calling of hits from prison. The Devil always finds mischief for idle hands.

Any prisoner willing to work can be promised three to six months off their sentence. Or decide on small payments. Money earned could be given to wives, children and girlfriends as Christmas and birthday gifts or just saved until release.

If you think this idea is facetious ask the prison officers and prisoners what they think. Ten years is a long time to be good while waiting for your case to be heard.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin