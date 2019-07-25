It has begun: Dookie PNM candidate for Pointe-a-Pierre

Energy Minister Franklin Khan and PNM Senator Daniel Dookie .

THE PNM has chosen its first candidate for the 2020 general election and government senator and assistant general secretary Daniel Dookie will be contesting the Pointe-a-Pierre seat.

In a statement PNM PRO Laurel Lezama-Lee Sing said that on Wednesday evening Dookie was successfully screened and selected.

He was nominated and unanimously supported by the constituency's party groups and after the "rigours of the screening process," he received the nod from the screening committee.

Lezama-Lee Sing pointed out that Dookie was the first candidate from any political party to be selected for the general election next year.

She said the PNM's screening exercise would continue on Thursday and there would be screening for the Chaguanas East constituency.

She also said nominees for the electoral districts within the Chaguanas Borough Corporation would also be screened ahead of the upcoming local government election. The exercise is scheduled for 5 pm at the PNM's regional office corner Chrissie Terrace and Southern Main Road, Lendore Village, Chaguanas.

The Pointe-a-Pierre seat is currently held by UNC MP David Lee and the Chaguanas East seat is held by UNC MP Fazal Karim.