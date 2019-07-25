How to fight an election

THE EDITOR: Here are some guidelines for political parties planning to contest the next general election:

1. Start as soon as you lose the last one.

2. Attack the sanctity of the election process.

3. Gather your troops – those who have received exorbitant favours, excessive payments, or unmerited gifts.

Those who have participated in corrupt practices with you make some of your most loyal companions for life because you will always have them over a barrel and can pull them down at any time with you.

Added to this, you can promise ambassadorships or other plum positions to a variety of people if they will simply help you to get back into office. A reasonable stipend until such time should secure their services.

4. You do not need every journalist to be on your side. Certain media workers, strategically placed, can disseminate your agenda with the aid of your other troops who are always on call to be interviewed.

5. Make it an act of treason to voice the slightest support for anything at all done by the government that has displaced you. Viciously attack any independent soul who dares give such support.

6. Do everything in your power to sabotage all efforts of the government that may benefit the country. The worse things go, the better for you.

7. Vote against every bill that comes to the Parliament; for the same reason as above.

8. Attack every independent institution, insinuating that it is in cahoots with the government. This is so that (a) they will be afraid to ever rule against you, and (b) you will destroy the public’s confidence in them should they so do.

9. Appeal to each person’s basest instincts. For the racist, play on his sense of racial victimhood and barrack him in with others of his own kind who must close ranks to thwart the supposed prejudicial acts directed against him by a government of another race.

For those who think of themselves more highly than they ought to think, give them a comfortable place from which they can avenge personal slights while you stroke their egos.

For those who are in the habit of seeking the easiest possible path, promise rights without responsibilities and the reaping of goodies without the sowing of sacrifice.

10. Your prime directive is to win elections at all costs. Matters not that you destroy the country, the livelihood and even the very lives of those you are seeking to lead. Selah.

JOANNE K JOSEPH

San Fernando