Hosein takes stand against illegal dumping

Senator Kazim Hosein, Minister of Rural Development and Local Government assists with the removal of garbage collected during a recent clean-up drive at Manzanilla beach.

RURAL Development and Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein has said regional and borough corporations will be taking a “serious stand” against illegal dumping. At the Princes Town Regional Corporation’s monthly statutory meeting at High Street, Princes Town, yesterday, he said while citizens do not seem to care about their country, “We will make them care.

“We are going to take a serious stand against illegal dumping. I am asking the public to record them – record these people, you have your cell phone – and report it to the police. Just do it, please. Let them know there is a dump site, there are days when the corporation would come around to pick up your white waste, your bulk waste.

“The citizens don’t care, so we will make them care, because we have a duty to the people of this country.”He said the fines for illegally dumping garbage had recently been increased to $4,000 for individuals and $8,000 for organisations.“Illegal dumping sites pose a serious threat to public health and safety. They are breeding grounds for vermin and diseases and also the increased potential for flooding in the nearby areas.”Hosein also applauded the action of Nermal “Massive” Gosein, who was instrumental in securing the conviction of a man who recently appeared in the San Fernando magistrates’ court for “depositing litter in a public place.” Gosein used his cell phone to record the man dumping coconut shells. The man was fined $1,000.Hosein said this is the type of action needed to ensure TT maintains a clean environment.

However, it was not all good news, as Hosein took a swipe at the media, saying the good work done by rural corporations was often overlooked in favour of other stories.“We continue to hear about the hard work and dedication exhibited by the municipal police service, not only here in the Princes Town Corporation, but across our beloved country. We see things happening at the Port of Spain Corporation, the Point Fortin Corporation, the Mayaro/ Rio Claro Corporation but they do not get the recognition.

“I saw recently the buck got media attention for two weeks.”(The “buck” was a spirit which allegedly tormented a Gasparillo family in March.)“I purposely followed that story, two weeks, eh. So much good work going on in local government, local government reform, the police, a lot of things happening, but because you are in rural community you don’t get the recognition you deserve.”Afterwards, Gosein and municipal police officer acting Sgt Garcia (who laid the charges against the man caught dumping the coconut husks) were both given awards by the corporation.