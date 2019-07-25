Fro Fest: a celebration of self-love

NARISSA FRASER

"IT'S unprofessional, is not good hair, and it untidy."

These are but some common remarks made about black men and women who proudly wear their natural hair. Fro Fest 2019, a natural hair festival, aims to change this by creating a safe space for people with natural hair.

Event organiser Asabi Caterson, who is working alongside Hannah-Rose Alfred, said the idea for the event came from her desire to end discrimination against Afro-kinky hair, especially as she has experienced workplace discrimination at previous places of employment.

She said, "It was an idea that was sitting in my mind for a while until about six months ago. I didn't have the right team at the time, but I was blessed with a team. I met Hannah through a mutual friend and we started having meetings and discussions and the idea turned into a march and a festival."

Although the event is a celebration of hair in its natural state, people with all hair types are welcome to attend, Caterson said.

"We're not saying because you have straight hair or because you chemically altered your hair, you can't come. It is a place of learning. We aren't against anyone wearing their hair differently but they should feel comfortable and beautiful in their natural state. We're going to have self-love workshops (and) tutorials on how to go through the transition phase. When most people tell you why they relaxed their hair, they say it's to make it more manageable. People need to know it's not that it's unmanageable, it's that we've been miseducated and haven't been given the right tools or products until recent years."

The event, which the organisers are calling “a celebration of self-love,” will be held on August 3 in Tobago from 3 pm-8 pm at the Store Bay Beach Facility. It begins with a march from the Canaan and Bon Accord Recreational Ground which ends at Store Bay.

Caterson said they plan to make it an annual event, and eventually host one in Trinidad.

Hosted by comedian Keevan "Keevo" Lewis, Fro Fest will feature self-empowerment workshops, live musical performances, food, an artisan market, and a "fro show". Categories for the fro show include "biggest fro" and "most creative hairstyle". Attendees will also have the opportunity to undergo the big chop on stage. The big chop is for people who make the decision to cut their chemically-altered hair (relaxed, texturised, jheri curled) and begin their transition to natural hair.

A post on the event page on Facebook, Fro Fest Bago, said, "Fro Fest is for all the naturalistas in TT who are proud of their natural hair. The event is for all those who believe in supporting each other in our journey back to fully loving ourselves."

Registration for Fro Fest ends on Saturday.