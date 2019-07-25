CoP disperses crowds in Sea Lots

Photo by Roger Jacob

COMMISSIONER of Police Gary Griffith had to personally disperse crowds of protesting Sea Lots residents in the aftermath of the shooting death of Akanni Rasheed Adams, also known as Dole.

A recording of the police action in Sea Lots as residents protested circulated on social media and depicted the commissioner dispersing the crowd while they protested.

The video showed Griffith leading a squad of SORT officers in a face-off with residents moments after Adams’ death. He shouted orders to both police and residents, then led the officers in a march through the crowd, which reluctantly scattered.

He ordered the officers to put anyone to the side who got out of line.

While he was calming the crowd, the person recording also began protesting.

“You see what they are doing?” shouted the man. “Instead of bringing justice? No justice! No justice!”

The police then quickly went to the spot where the man was recording, which seemed to be the top floor of a two-storey house.

Adams, and another man, identified as Bulls, were shot dead yesterday afternoon.