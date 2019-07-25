Cabinet approves phase two of Couva hospital

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE

CABINET is moving ahead with the next phase of operationalising the Couva Medical and Multi-Training Facility (CMMF). Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said so after a function at the St James Medical Complex yesterday. This phase includes the purchase of 30 dialysis chairs, two vitro-retinal machines for eye surgery and the establishment of a catheterisation laboratory for angiograms and angioplasty. Deyalsingh said all of this is being done with the aim of making the CMMF “a revenue-generating facility.” He said this will lay the platform for the CMMF to be a hub for medical tourism in the region.

The Urban Development Corporation has the responsibility of procuring all the equipment. Deyalsingh was optimistic the equipment would be installed by the first half of next year.

Reminding reporters that the University of the West Indies owns 50 per cent of the facility, Deyalsingh said, “Teaching starts there in September.” He described as a “false narrative” Opposition MPs Dr Fuad Khan and Dr Tim Gopeesingh saying the facility was being wasted as a pharmacy.

A statement issued by the ministry said 161 patients have already received diagnostic imaging services at the CMMF in the past month. While the official start date was Monday, the ministry said patients received health services at the CMMF weeks in advance of the start of phase one services. These patients were referred to the CMMF and received diagnostic services such as ultrasounds, mammograms and magnetic resonance imaging.

Deyalsingh said there are 30 to 50 patients booked daily for scanning. The opening of a Chronic Disease Assistance Programme (CDAP) facility was just part of phase one.