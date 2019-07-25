Beach volleyball duos struggle at Pan Am opening

Team TTO's Men's Beach Volleyball team (Red shirt, Black shorts), Daneil Williams (#1) and Daynte Stewart (#2) Photo: Allan V. Crane

DAY one of the 2019 Pan American Games ended in defeat for TT's beach volleyball teams Wednesday at the Beach Volleyball Stadium in Lima, Peru.

The women's duo, Rheeza Grant and Malika Davidson faced USA's Jace Pardon and Karissa Cook, going down 21-9, 21-8.

TT's Daynte Stewart and Marlon Phillip battled Argentina's Nicolas Capogrosso and Julian Azaad in the men's division, losing 15-21, 7-21.

The women's team will face Colombia today, and the men will play the US.

TT is in group D of the beach volleyball tournament, which also consists of Argentina, Mexico, and Cuba in the women's category, and Chile, Puerto Rico, and, El Salvador for the men.