$24m in marijuana goes up in smoke

File photo.

Acres and acres of marijuana fields were destroyed in La Lune, Moruga on Wednesday by a joint team from the protective services.

They found these fields while searching a forested area.

They estimate the value of the plantation at approximately $24 million.

The team found eight marijuana fields containing 24,000 fully grown trees, along with two camps.

The raids wer carried out by members of the Southern Division Task Force, the Special Investigations Unit, the Regiment and the Air Support Unit.

Police said investigations are ongoing.