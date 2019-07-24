Woman shot dead near home

File photo

POLICE are investigating the murder of a 47-year-old Petit Bourg woman shot dead one street away from her home.

Police said Jill-Ann Jerome was standing along Bushe Street South, at around 9 am when a man walked up behind her, shot her once in the head and ran off.

Residents who heard the gunshot, later saw Jerome bleeding on the ground.

She was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Science Complex where she died while being treated.

Police said they do not have any motive for Jerome's murder. They are viewing CCTV footage of the scene.