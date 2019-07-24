US envoy, Lakers’ Bradley impressed

Students go through some drills at the Avery Bradley Skills Academy Basketball Camp, held at the International School, in Westmoorings, today.

US Ambassador Joseph Mondello and LA Lakers player Avery Bradley were impressed by what they saw during the Avery Bradley Skills Academy Basketball Camp at the International School in Westmoorings yesterday.

Bradley brought with him a team of coaches who included professional and semi-professional basketballers on the NBA circuit, among them Abdul Gaddy, who appeared to be head coach, Tim Mack Chad Patterson and Justin Mason.

Speaking with Newsday at the water break, Bradley said: “My experience with the Trinidad camp so far has been enjoyable, not only for myself, but from my coaching staff as well. We see the desire and the determination that all kids have and the potential that they have and we are trying (to impart) all our basketball knowledge that we have at all different levels. All the coaches' basketball experience we are trying to pour onto these campers here so they can apply it to their games and to their lives, because we are not only talking about basketball.

"There is more than just basketball. You have to give yourself an opportunity in life to work hard in school, focus, make sure that you write down your goals and try to accomplish them.”

Bradley said he had always wanted to do camps internationally, and since his wife is from TT, once the opportunity presented itself, he did his first camp in Grenada, then came to Trinidad.

He said: “This is our second year here and this is truly a blessing because God has blessed me to be able to play this game and I feel like it’s my duty to give back to the community, and this is the perfect opportunity. These kids here, you can see how appreciative they are and you see it by how they are able to retain and apply everything throughout the camp. It shows their appreciation, shows that they are paying attention, and it’s really a joy to be a part of it and I am just happy to be here and hoping that it can continue.”

Asked if any of the children’s natural skills jumped out at him, Bradley said: “There are a few that we see potential in, and we want to make sure that we can use all our resources to get them exposure. But right now we’re focused on the whole group, but there are a few guys that we are hoping we can use our resources abroad to give them more opportunities.”

Mondello said having grown up in Brooklyn, NY, he saw a programme that gives direction to these young boys and girls that keeps them off the streets and away from drugs.

“I don’t know if it will work for all of them, but I think there’s certainly a number of them that are going to take this very seriously. I can see talent out there, and I can tell you that this programme seems to be outstanding – and these coaches giving up their time, I think it is such a great thing.

"I’m glad to be a part of it, really happy, and I am proud of the US Embassy for supporting this.”

Asked whether he will continue to support such programmes, he responded: “You’re darn right I will do everything in my power to promote these programmes. Trinidad is a great place, I’ve been here ten months, I’m enjoying the people and I’m having a good time.”

Patterson, formerly of Boston Celtics, has been serving as a business consultant with the Bradley Sports Group since 2012. Mason was a four-year starter and three-year captain for the University of Texas Longhorn basketball team and is in the top ten all-time in games played/started as well as assist/turnover ratio at UT, and has served as a director with Bradley Sports Group for the past five years. In this capacity, his duties include the administrating, co-ordination and implementation of the Avery Bradley Skills Academy. Gaddy Jr., from Tacoma, Washington, plays for the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League.

Local agent for Bradley camp Ryan Alcantara said children from ten-12 basketball academies from all over the country were enlisted for the three elite camps with the NBA players and coaches. They were sourced through the basketball federation, and were selected on the basis of their knowledge of the game and who wanted to go further and develop their skills. Funding for the camps came via the US Embassy, SporTT and the Basketball Federation.

The second camp will be held at St Paul St Indoor Complex today, and a third on Friday in Chaguanas.