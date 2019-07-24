Trinidad Saudi Chamber congratulates Al-Saad

Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to TT Saad Bin Abdullah Al-Saad, left, speaks with Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dennis Moses during a courtesy visit at the ministry on July 11.

PRESIDENT of the Trinidad Saudi Chamber of Commerce Umar Khan has congratulated recently appointed Saudi Ambassador to TT Saad Bin Abdullah Al-Saad and says he looks forward to the continuation of mutually beneficial relations between both countries.

In a media release, Khan said Al-Saad’s appointment was the first step towards a long history of cooperation and warm relations between TT and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and is optimistic he will work to ensure the interests of both countries are met.

Khan said the timing of the appointment was particularly special as the chamber celebrated its 6th anniversary in June and he believes this is a sign of a new era of shared economic growth and closer ties.

“The appointment succeeds six years of foundation building, relationship management and advocacy toward empowering economic cooperation between Trinidad and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“It is pivotal to continued growth and expansion of alliances across sectors of mutual interest in priority areas, including downstream development projects, bilateral promotion and distribution of products and services in food manufacturing, investment, real estate development projects, and construction services.”

Khan said the chamber looks forward to Al-Saad’s work in promoting more business partnerships with TT outside of the energy sector and reaffirmed the chamber’s commitment to working with the TT government in establishing more business opportunities in Saudi Arabia and vice versa. Al-Saad last served as ambassador to Venezuela.