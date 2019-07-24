Standing ovation at Choo Kong funeral

Photo by Roger Jacob.

Theatre icon Raymond Choo Kong received a final standing ovation at his funeral.

The service was held this morning at the Santa Rosa RC Church, Arima, and many in theatre, the arts, government and Arimians attended to pay their final respects.

One of his last messages was not to give him any posthumous awards but to honour the living.

His fellow producer Trevor Jugmohan recalled Choo Kong, an 18-time Cacique Award-winner, told him he wanted no awards or accolades after he was dead.

He said he wanted other theatre icons like Penelope Spencer, Cecilia Salazar, whom he described as this country's best actor, Trinidad Theatre Workshop director Albert Laveau or Helen Camps (now Ellen O'Malley Camps), the woman who taught him theatre, to be honoured instead.

Jugmohan recalled Choo Kong's amazing performances, his fulfilling life and the fact that his legacy would live on. He described his death as a wake-up call to take theatre into communities.

Choo Kong was found stabbed to death at his home in Arima on July 15, about three weeks shy of his 70th birthday.