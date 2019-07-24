Sigh of relief on CJ issue

THE EDITOR: Guardians of the Constitution can now breathe a sigh of relief over the issue of judging the Chief Justice.

The Prime Minister, who has been sanguine throughout the entire duration of the affair, obtained legal advice and on the basis of that advice made his decision, which he announced recently.

If the Prime Minister is to be faulted it is for needing a prompt, and for the delay in making public his decision.

The whole exercise has been useful for it has fixed in the minds of the legal fraternity, if not in the minds of the public, the proper procedure for dealing with the matter.

The process also established that the Prime Minister is not a mere postbox for complaints against the Chief Justice.

LENNIE M NIMBLETT

St Ann’s