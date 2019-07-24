Police recover stolen cell tower batteries

Police are on the hunt for three men who they believe stole batteries from a cell tower in Caroni last night.

Police said members of the Aranguez and Freeport Emergency Response Patrol Units received information at around 11.45 pm that a silver Nissan Primera was being used to carry the batteries.

Officers saw the car driving south along the Uriah Butler Highway. They tried to get the car to stop, but a chase ensued and the men turned off at Edinburgh 500, near Chuck E Cheese and crashed into the gate of a house in the area.

The men got out of the car and jumped into a river where they escaped.

Police searched the area but could not find anyone.

Eight batteries were recovered. Police said the batteries belonged to TSTT and were taken from a cell tower in Church Street, Caroni.

Caroni Police are continuing inquiries.