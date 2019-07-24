PM: Parents not taking children to church

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

THE PRIME Minister has expressed concern parents were not taking their children to church or other houses of worship and teaching them about right and wrong.

He was speaking Tuesday at the sod-turning ceremony for the new Carenage Police Station, Western Main Road.

He said many people believe that a switch or a plan can be flicked to turn off crime situation.

Dr Rowley stressed there was no one thing required to fight crime.

"Long time before we were in this situation most if not all parents used to ensure that their children used to go to church somewhere in some religion and be taught that there is good and bad and evil and of course that there is a requirement for personal conduct and personal responsibility. That is not taught in this society as it used to be."

He said most people are much better off passing off their responsibility to somebody else and at home no time is taken to look after children to teach them things to behave in a certain way.

"You say that is for the teacher in the school. And of course nowadays the same children have no compunction in going to a church and putting a gun to Fr (Clyde) Harvey head. Certain kinds of behaviour produce certain kinds of things."

He said more people, if they see other prospering from a certain kind of behaviour, they believe they can prosper as well.

Rowley was referring to the robbery of Fr Harvey at St Martin’s RC Church, Gonzales in June 2017. Four men were since held and Harvey has gone on to become the Bishop of Grenada.