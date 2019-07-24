Penny dropped, Chin Lee to head new tourism board

Businessman Howard Chin Lee, left, Haydyn Gadsby of JD Sellier and Assistant Managing Director of Dumore Enterprises Ltd Alex Jodhan pose for a picture during a cocktail reception at the British High Commissioner's residence in January.

Cabinet has appointed former tourism minister Howard Chin Lee as the new chairman of Tourism Trinidad Ltd.

In a release today, the Tourism Ministry announced Chin Lee's appointment, as well as eight new board members. The directors will serve for two years.

Chin Lee replaces former Miss Universe Penny Commissiong, whose tenure came under scrutiny after she fired new TTL CEO, Camille Campbell after just six months.

The dismissal allegedly came without warning with claims Campbell did not perform as expected.

The board collapsed when nearly every member of the board resigned over Commissiong's management style.

In the release, Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell thanked the outgoing board for its contribution.

New TTL board members:

Howard Chin Lee, chairman

Natania Mack, deputy chairman

Avalaughn Huggins

Terrance Bhagwatsingh

Shezrae Nesbitt

Lesley-Ann Assee

Brian Lewis

Devon Seale

Shivana Inalsingh

Chin Lee is a prominent businessman and former politician. He was chairman of the Tourism Industrial Development Company from 1982-1995 and the National

Carnival Commission from 2007-2010.

He is also a former senator, serving as National Security Minister from 2002-2003 and Tourism Minister from 2003-2007.