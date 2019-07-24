Orange Valley mother cries for fisherman son

Grieving mother, Samoo Ali is consoled by her husband Nizam Ali as the body of her son Anand Rampersad is moved from the Orange Valley docks on Wednesday morning. Photo by Vidya Thurab

WHEN news broke that a body was found at sea on Wednesday, scores of villagers rushed to the Orange Valley Fishing Port, Couva, to view it. Among them was Samo Ali, 59, the mother of fisherman Anand Rampersad, 39, whose body was found floating two miles off Carli Bay in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

Relatives had to restrain an inconsolable Ali when she saw Rampersad’s body on the shore.

Ali cried, “Since my son was 15 years he working in this sea and today they kill him and he trying to make an honest living.”

She was held by her second husband Kazim Ali.

Rampersad's wife, Shaida Khan, was called to identify her husband’s body.

Rampersad’s father, Premchand Rampersad, 60, said his son was a father of three and lived with him.

“He loved the sea and he was never fearful for his life. Imagine for the past twenty years he going out at night and catching his fish to be sold in the early morning.”

With tears in his eyes he said there was once a time when the Orange Valley Fishing Port was a busy place with no worry of violence.

“Today the drug trade is big and men are prepared to kill innocent hard-working fishermen and seize their boats so that they can sell the engines for drugs,” Premchand said.

He added that the government had failed the fishermen in this country as they refused to provide protection for them while at sea.

Councillor for Perseverance Dubraj Persad called on the minister of National Security to protect the borders.

“Apart from paying a big cost for gas, the fishermen have to work under bad conditions.

"As it is, there are too many fishermen losing their lives at sea. Too many hard-working citizens are victims of violence in the Carli Bay and Orange Valley ports.”

The government, he said, should put marine posts on those ports to protect the scores of fishermen who earn a living there.

Rampersad was one of seven fishermen involved in a deadly attack by pirates on Monday night in the Gulf of Paria off the ports of Carli Bay and Orange Valley. The Coast Guard and other fishermen are still looking for missing men Shiva Arie Ramdeo, Brandon Kissoon, Jason Trevor Baptiste, Justin Kissoon, Hemraj Alex Sooknanan and Leslie Dubulay.

As reported by police, three fishermen survived the attack and were able to swim ashore. They include Brian Seemungal, Robbie Jaggernath, and Dillon Mendoza.