Lawrence, Joanni claim Sagicor Golf titles

The winners of the various flights pose for a photo, at the prizegiving ceremony of the 19th edition of the Sagicor/St Andrews Golf Club Invitational held on Sunday, in Moka, Maraval.

YSABELLE Lawrence took home the women’s title and Sol Joanni captured the men’s title when the 2019 Sagicor/St Andrew’s Golf Club Invitational came to an end at the St Andrew’s Golf Course in Moka, on Sunday.

Lawrence shot rounds of 74 and 72 and Joanni sealed the title with scores of 69 and 76.

The hole-in-one prize of an Audi A4, sponsored by Southern Sales and Service, drew in top golfers as 102 players took to the greens in seven flights based on their handicap and age, including players in the men’s, seniors, super seniors and women’s divisions. Southern Sales and Service was also the official ground transport sponsor.

While no one managed to capture the hole-in-one prize, Wayne Baptiste came nearest to pin number seven, by five feet ten inches, on day one.

The top golfers were awarded points based on their performance towards selection for the national golf team. One of TT’s young golfers Chris Richards Jnr ended the 36-hole tournament with scores of 74 and 77.

Robert Trestrail, executive vice-president and general manager of Sagicor Life Inc, said, “Sagicor continues to provide a platform for young players to qualify for the national team with our points system. We wish Ysabelle Lawrence the best as she heads off to the Pan Am Games in Lima, and the national junior golf team as they are set to play in the Caribbean Amateur Junior Golf Championships in the Bahamas this week.”

Sagicor’s Kids on the Greens had 13 participants, with the youngest aged four, who were introduced to the fundamentals of golf, and the most common rules. Youngsters from St James Police Youth Club were also at the golf club for this one-hour session.