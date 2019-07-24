Inmate injured in prison fight

File photo.

Acting Prisons Commissioner Dane Clarke on Wednesday confirmed that an inmate was slashed after an altercation with another that morning.

He denied earlier reports that it was part of a gang war behind bars.

Speaking with Newsday, Clarke said inmate Hassan Mohammed got into an argument with another prisoner at around 11 am at the Port of Spain Prison, when he was slashed with a makeshift knife behind his head.

Prison officers saw the fight and separated both men. Mohammed was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he was being treated up to Wednesday afternoon.

He said while he was not sure of what led to the altercation and the wounding, he knew it was not the result of a gang war.