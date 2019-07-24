MPs recalled to debate ‘urgent’ crime bill

Minister of Planning and Development Camille Robinson-Regis speaks during Parliament. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE

THE House of Representatives has been recalled from its mid-year recess to sit on July 31 at 1.30 pm to debate the Bail Amendment Bill 2019.

Leader of Government Business Camille Robinson-Regis made the disclosure to Newsday on Wednesday.

She said the House was being recalled "In the wake of the deep and justifiable concern being expressed by the Government, Police Service and other arms of national security over the most recent situation regarding crime."

Although Parliament is on its mid-year break, it can be convened to deal with any matters of urgent national importance.

The bill requires a three-fifths majority for passage.

One of the main objectives of the bill is to tighten access to bail to a repeat offender involved in firearm crimes. A person over the age of 18 who commits an offence under the Anti-Gang Act can be sentenced to ten years imprisonment. Someone charged with an offence under the Dangerous Drugs Act could be sentenced to ten or more years in jail. Robinson-Regis said the bill was debated and passed on June 12 with the support of Government and Independent senators. The bill was passed then by a vote of 24 for and six against. She added, "There was no support by the Opposition."

At a news conference on Monday, Minister in the Ministry of the Attorney General Fitzgerald Hinds urged citizens to condemn the Opposition's "failure to support" Government's anti-crime legislation. He alleged the Opposition’s record of rejecting the Government’s anti-crime bills was “mad, illogical and criminal."

In a statement, Naparima MP Rodney Charles said "more and more legislation will not solve our crime problem."

He claimed that Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi was misguided in his zeal to pass legislation to give the appearance that Government was serious about crime. Charles said Government should focus instead on enforcing existing laws and setting measurable targets. He also said it appeared as if Government was continuing to pour old wine into new bottles.