CAL flew 90,285 in June

FILE PHOTO

CARIBBEAN Airlines Ltd (CAL) transported 90,285 passengers on the domestic air bridge last month. Over the same period, the airline operated 1,520 flights and provided 107,341 seats. CAL provided this information in a statement which outlined its domestic operations from January to June.

Total number of passengers transported and seats provided over this period was 489,273 and 560,034, respectively. On time performance within 15 minutes over this period was estimated at 86.5 per cent. In February, CAL recorded its best on time performance within 15 minutes with a 93 per cent score.

The airline’s highest number of passengers transported between January and June was 90,574 in April. CAL will provide 305,844 seats on the domestic air bridge from this month to September. The breakdown is 107,208 in July, 108,944 in August and 89,692 in September.

In a separate statement, CAL said it teamed up with Ramps Logistics to ship a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) to TT, using the airline’s all cargo freighter. ROVs are used in the oil and gas industry for deep water exploration and development projects. Ramps operations manager Rudy Rampersad praised CAL for delivering the ROV safely and efficiently to fulfil the needs of its client.