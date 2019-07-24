Bon Accord residents get free health screenings

A member of the community gets his feet checked by Dr Mikhail Carlow at the Adult Day Centre health fair in Bon Accord.

EMERLINE GORDON

The Bon Accord community and environs got the opportunity to check their current health status free of charge as the Martha Chapman Adult Day Centre hosted a health fair on July 19 at the centre’s compound in Bon Accord.

The Martha Chapman Adult Day Centre was established four years ago by retired optician Martha Chapman. The purpose of the centre was to bring together retired citizens where they can meet to socialise through the playing of board games and reading as well as engage in other wholesome activities. They are also given the opportunity to teach their various skills to other members of the community.

A combined medical team consisting of six doctors and two nurses from Port of Spain, San Fernando, and Sangre Grande hospitals and the United States all took part in the screening process as people had their blood pressure, blood glucose, kidney function and eyes tested. Residents also had their weight and feet checked. There were also lectures on topics relating to various conditions. After the screening process was completed, people diagnosed with certain health issues were referred to the Canaan health centre for further follow-up and evaluation.

Organiser of the health fair Dr Wendy Crenshaw, obstetrician/gynaecologist from San Dimas Medical Group Inc, Bakersfield, California said: “It is of the utmost importance that persons take the necessary precaution to care for their health. Failure to do so now may result in serious consequences later in their lives,”

In addition to the different screenings, she also encouraged women to have regular pap-smears and mammograms done.