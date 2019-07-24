AG: Progress on highway COE

Attorney General Faris Al Rawi. Photo by Angelo M. Marcelle

ATTORNEY GENERAL Faris Al-Rawi said a secretariat will soon be set up to start the commission of enquiry (COE) into the Point Fortin Highway extension.

Previously former communication minister Stuart Young had said the COE would probe the huge alleged over-valuation of lands acquired for the roadworks under the former regime.

“The secretary to the commission is in the process of receiving her instrument of appointment,” the AG told Newsday yesterday.

“The secretariat’s location has been settled. The secretary will coordinate an impending start date.

“I can tell you that within the next week or two there will be certainty in all of that.” The Opposition has dismissed the exercise as a pre-election distraction that will yield no valid revelations.