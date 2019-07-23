TT boys defeated by Barbados at CAZOVA

The TT Under-19 boys volleyball team prior to taking on Brabados, at the Caribbean Zonal Volleyball tournament, at St Catherine, Jamaica,yesterday.

TT were defeated by Barbados in three straight sets in their opening match of the Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Under 19 Boys category yesterday,at St Catherine, Jamaica.

Barbados won the first and second set at the same score-line 25-14. TT had an improved third set but still fell 21-25 for the three nil sweep.

Coach of the TT team said, "The team had a very nervous start today, they made too many errors and never really found their footing. Barbados played very well and had a well-deserved victory."

Looking ahead to the next match-up against Suriname at 3pm JA time, Nasseir said, "We come up against Suriname tomorrow (today), another very technically sound team. So we will be doing some recovery and refocussing in reparation for the game."

TT have three medals (two silver and one bronze) at these championships but never won the male category in its 12-year history.

The TT U-18 Girls will begin their campaign this morning at 10am JA time against Guadeloupe.

Head coach of the Under-18 girls team Sean Morrison said, " Our main here is to play all games like a final. We are going to enjoy our games but still remain focussed on the goals because we have to be business-like in what we do. We have to continue to show our Caribbean dominance. "