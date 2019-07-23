TT athletes to receive rewards tomorrow

2016 Olympic Games bronze medallist Keshorn Walcott.

THE Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs will host a Rewards, Recognition and Cheque Presentation Ceremony for national athletes tomorrow.

It will be held at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua, at 10.30 am.

At the ceremony, Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Shamfa Cudjoe will deliver the feature address.

She will also present cheques to medallists for their performances in international competitions between 2015 and 2019.

The competitions include the World Championships and World Youth Championships in 2015, the Olympic Games, Paralympic Games, ICC Women’s World T20, and ICC Under-19 World Cup in 2016.

The 2019 Special Olympics will also be rewarded.

The rewards are in keeping with the National Incentives and Rewards Framework of the National Policy on Sport (2017-2027).

In an interview with the Newsday Cudjoe said, "We felt like it is important to reward our athletes. I think our athletes work very hard to put TT on the map to bring that hope and pride to our people.