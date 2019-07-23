Toddler falls from building

AN 18-month-old boy is in hospital after falling from the fourth floor of an apartment in East Dry River.

In a release sent to the media, the Housing Development Corporation said it received information that the boy, living at Irving Lane Apartments, fell from a fire escape this morning. The corporation is awaiting a report on the status of the child.

The release said officers from HDC’s Social and Community Services Department were sent to visit and provide comfort and support for the family, while health and safety officers are assessing the area.