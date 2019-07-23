Mexico sink TT 4-1 TTFA Youth Invitational ends on losing note for hosts

TT’s Isaiah hompson (#19) attempts to steer a headder towards goal, during day 3 match 2, of the TTFA Youth Invitational Tournament between TT and Mexico, at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva,on Sunday. Mexico won 4-1.

YANNICK QUINTAL

TT scored first but it was the same result on a different day as Mexico finished off the TT Football Association Youth Invitational Tournament with a 4-1 victory over the home team, at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Balmain, Couva, on Sunday.

The TT Under-15 team faced their final test against Mexico,who beat Venezuela 2-0 on Wednesday and drew 1-1 with Panama on Friday, in the third and final day of the tournament.

It was actually TT who would open the scoring early as Molik Khan scored for the second time this tournament after a deflection from a free kick.

He managed to get to the loose ball before Mexican ‘keeper José Tellez and knocked it in for the game’s opening goal in the sixth minute.

Mexico would respond shortly after in the 16th minute. After a corner, David Cedillo found André in acres of space on the right hand side.

He fired a cross to Jésus Moreno, who attempted a bicycle kick toward TT’s goal. He didn’t make full contact, but it managed to find its way to Alejandro Alcalá for Mexico to draw level.

Both sides would have their opportunities but the first half ended with the scores level.

The second period was dominated by Mexico in terms of possessions and scoring opportunities and the deadlock was broken in the 75th minute.

Mexican substitute Raúl Chávez received a pass on the break into the right side of the penalty area and delivered a backheel pass to an incoming Javier Guerrero to give the Mexicans their second goal of the evening.

Chávez wasn’t done serving the table, however. Another counter attack saw the wide player dribble into the penalty area on the left side this time and put it on a platter for Miguel Carreón for Mexico’s third goal in the 86th minute.

Mexico’s final goal came with a bit of role reversal. This time it was Guerrero providing a penetrating pass to Chávez to slot it past Lazarus for their fourth and final goal of the tournament.

In the earlier game, Venezuela and Panama played to a scoreless draw after 90 minutes. Both teams finished the tournament with a win against TT, a loss against Mexico and a draw.

After the match, TT head coach Stuart Charles-Fevrier spoke to the media regarding their opponent Mexico and the tough test the TT Under-15s were up against.

“I spoke to the Mexican manager. These guys (Mexican U15 players) play ten months of football, more than even our senior men locally. They are professionals. Their schedule is the same as the senior professionals. Their fixtures is the same as well. If the senior players playing in the evening or night, they play in the morning...Ten months is a lot, and that’s why these boys are so good at a young age...They play the game very mature for their age.”

Despite the result,Charles-Fevrier was still pleased with the team’s performance and their mentality against Mexico.

“I was very pleased that our players – for the first 75 minutes – were always in the game. We created chances in the game that we missed. We had a more professional mentality today in terms of the way we handled ourselves on the playing field – more serious, more professional.”

TT’s Under-15 team will play a friendly against Venezuela today and this match will also be used as preparation for the Concacaf U15 Boys Tournament in the United States,which starts August 4.