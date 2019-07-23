Man faces court 10 years after fatal crash

A driver appeared before a magistrate charged with causing death by dangerous driving, ten years after a female passenger died in a car accident.

The accused, Richard Mapp, appeared yesterday before Couva magistrate Christine Charles who granted him $100,000 surety bail to cover the charge. He was not called upon to enter a plea.

The State is contending that on May 3, 2009, the PH driver was driving a white Nissan car which crashed at Southern Main Road, Mc Bean near the Rudranath Capildeo Learning Resource Centre, killing of one of his passengers, Allison Natalie Cummings.

Mapp was arrested by way of a warrant last week and Sgt Maharaj laid the charge. The accused first appeared before the magistrate on Friday when she remanded him to reappear yesterday.

Attorney Collin Partap represented Mapp and asked for bail.

Prosecutor Sgt Lincoln Bonnett did not object and told the magistrate he has to write to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for a state attorney to prosecute the case.

Charles granted the $100,000 bail with a $25,000 cash alternative and adjourned the case to August 19.