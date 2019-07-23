Look Loy ‘sorry’ for sorry Lawrence record TT coach threatens to sue outspoken critic…

FLASHBACK : In this March 20 file photo, Super League president Keith Look Loy, left, and his attorney Matthew Gayle chat at the Hall of Justice, Port of Spain, after he scored a victory against the TT Football Association.

OUTSPOKEN board member of the TT Football Association (TTFA) Keith Look Loy has tongue-in-cheek publicly apologised to national men’s coach Dennis Lawrence for his criticism of Lawrence on the heels of the TT team's embarrassing showing at the recent Concacaf Gold Cup.

Lawrence has threatened legal action against Look Loy for statements made against him which were “untrue, unfounded, malicious and disrespectful.”

Lawrence has demanded that Look Loy publicly apologise to avoid further legal action and pay his legal representative $5,500, presumably for services rendered.

In a written statement, and subsequent video, which both were released to the media today, Look Loy said Lawrence's claim was without merit and doubled down on his criticism of the former Soca Warriors World Cup defender. He said Lawrence's coaching record was "abysmal" and he maintains the belief that he has shown "clear incapacity for handling the job." Lawrence's record as TT coach (including friendly matches) is five wins, six draws and 15 defeats.

Look Loy however said, “If Lawrence believes that my critique, as a TTFA board member, of his performance as national coach is damaging to his reputation, even in the face of his catastrophic record, then I apologise.”