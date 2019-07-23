Hinds: TT has hands-off stance on Guyana

Fitzgerald Hinds

THE Government is insisting on a stance on non-interference in the political impasse in Guyana.

Minister in the Attorney General’s Office Fitzgerald Hinds said this at a briefing at his ministry yesterday.

The CCJ in June ordered fresh elections after the Guyana Government lost a no-confidence vote last November. The Guyana Opposition has alleged foot-dragging and implored Caricom voices to condemn an alleged “creeping dictatorship.”

Saying polls are due by September, the Opposition complained it will take a year to clean the voters list, amid an impasse over the chairmanship Guyana Elections Commission.

However Hinds said, “Our position on Venezuela highlighted our foreign affairs position generally. We do not get involved in the internal affairs of another state.”

He said in Guyana the matter has gone to the highest court, the CCJ, which has pronounced on it.

“They are engaged in a process resolving their issues (and) we are quite happy with that.

“I don’t know what the Prime Minister of TT or the Minister of Foreign Affairs might say to the matter but for my own part as a minister, I am just happy to see the people of Guyana apparently resolving their issue. That’s good enough for me. We have enough here (TT) to deal with including this burgeoning crime problem.”