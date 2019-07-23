Govt to develop animation sector

Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, centre, with Camille Selvon Abrahams, Animae Caribe founder, left, and Joan Vogelesang, international animation consultant.

MINISTER of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon recently met with international animation specialist Joan Vogelesang at the ministry's office in Port of Spain. Vogelesang is an international animation consultant and former CEO of Toon Boom, an international animation technology company based in Canada.

Gopee-Scoon reiterated the government’s commitment to building capacity and developing the animation industry, said a media release.

Noting the economic opportunities of the US$222 billion global animation industry for TT, Vogelesang lauded government's efforts to develop an animation, game and music technology outsourcing hub at the University of Trinidad and Tobago.

This facility will position TT as a viable source for outsourced animation work from international animation production companies, with corresponding benefits to the national economy through indigenous creative and technical talents, the release said.

Vogelesang has been a significant supporter of efforts to develop the local animation industry, with strategic linkages to the Animae Caribe Animation and Digital Media Festival. She has received several international awards for her contribution to the industry globally.