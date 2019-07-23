Fishing Pond Football opens in Manzan

Gremio team-mates celebrate their 3-2 vicotry over Boys Town in the 2018 Caribbean Welders Fishing Pond Football League final at the Fishing Pond Recreation Ground.

The 2019 Caribbean Welders Fishing Pond Football League kicks off on Saturday with a double header on the cards.

But for the first time, the opening match will not be held at the Fishing Pond Recreation Ground.

Former champions Take That and Cool It will face All Stars at 4pm at the Manzanilla Recreation Ground, and 2018 winners Gremio tackle 2015 champs G Madrid at 7pm.

Speaking to Newsday yesterday, league organiser Prakash Ramkissoon said it was always his aim to spread the football to neighbouring communities. Matches will be held in Manzanilla, the North Oropouche Ground and Fishing Pond Recreation Ground this season.

"All grounds with lights and no activities taking place, we will carry the football," he said.

Registration for the league is $2,500 per team which includes 14 players. The first prize is $20,000 with the runners-up receiving $5,000. Over ten teams have already registered and Ramkissoon said teams will be separated into two groups with the top four advancing to a Big 8 knockout phase for the big bucks.