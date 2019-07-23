100 cops graduate

File Photo: Jeff Mayers.

ASSISTANT Commissioner of Police (Community Relations) Patsy Joseph has urged police officers to take what they have learned during a community policing course and apply it not only to their professional lives but also their family lives to make themselves better individuals.

Joseph spoke at a graduation ceremony for the officers at Riverside Plaza, Port of Spain last week.

She implored the graduands to take lessons of conflict mediation, anger management and effective communication and apply them to their own lives.

She said the training exposed officers to various topics in how to interact and communicate properly with individuals and communities in the hope of building closer relationships between the police and the public.

“We intend to make everyone our partners, because we see that as the way forward. We must work forward to achieve the objectives, and by working together, what we achieve will be so much more than when we work individually.

“I always encourage officers, in the conduct of their daily duties, to work with the people in their communities. I encourage all of the participants to use the knowledge of stress management, emotional intelligence and de-escalation with the knowledge of documents that govern our conduct. Let us intertwine it, measure one against the other for best results.”

Joseph said last year’s flooding in Oropune led to the cancellation of classes, as some officers could not make it. She encouraged them to appreciate the training they received despite the challenges in accessing it.

Programme co-ordinator and executive director in the Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts Beverly Emmanuel said she was pleased with the outcome of the course and congratulated the officers for successfully completing it.

She also encouraged them to remember the training, especially in mediation and anger management.