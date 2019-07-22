World Interhash comes to TT next April

The Interhash 2020 TT logo

THE WORLD Interhash will be coming to TT next April, bringing with it thousands of participants from across the globe. The Interhash is a trail-running event, held bi-annually at a different country. The 2020 event will be its first staging in the Americas.

There is a lot in store for the participants who will have a choice of over 28 runs, over four days, at 18 locations nationwide.

There are a few quirky runs such as the Old Farts Run, the Ball Breaker and the Red Dress Charity Run that are part of the traditional Interhash line-up but the promoters have added their ‘Trini’ touch with inclusion of the Jou’vert Run.

Dubbed the ‘Carnival Of Hashes’, the Interhash will include many aspects of TT’s Carnival traditions. The Red Dress Charity Run welcomes participants from over 75 countries who will experience their first taste of TT’s Carnival. Approximately 1000 hashers, in full red dress regalia, would run through the streets of St Clair, Woodbrook and environs with the final leg ending in The Hadco Phase II Panyard.

Len ‘Boogsie’ Sharpe and his team have kindly agreed to join the effort and entertain the group with the sounds of sweet steelpan music.

Plan It Productions and the Interhash TT Committee made the decision to dedicate the proceeds of the Red Dress Run to The Shelter to bring awareness to domestic violence.

The Shelter for women and children was established in 1987 to support victims of domestic violence. The Shelter provides the victims with safety, food, clothing and counselling so that they can begin the long journey towards recovery.

Without public support, the Shelter would not be able to provide them with outreach services, advocacy, medical treatment, counselling, job training and placement in schools.

A partnership of this kind shows the commitment of caring citizens to make TT a safer place. An event such as this helps bring to the forefront the shadowy world of some who feel helpless, where fear and hate trigger the desire for revenge.

Persons interested in joining the runners in Red Dresses can log on to Interhashtrinidad2020.com and register.