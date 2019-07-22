TT seeks stronger ties with Saudi Arabia

Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dennis Moses

TT is seeking to strengthen bilateral relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This was the focus of discussions between Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dennis Moses and newly appointed non-resident Saudi Ambassador Saad bin Abdullah Al-Saad at a meeting at the ministry at Tower C of the Port of Spain International Waterfront Centre on July 11.

The Saudi Arabian embassy with jurisdiction for TT is located in Caracas.

A statement from the ministry on Monday said Moses identified national security, energy and economic relations as some areas in which TT wants to deepen bilateral ties.

Al-Saad promised his commitment to work towards doing so.

Earlier in the day, Al-Saad presented his letters of credence to President Paula-Mae Weekes at the Office of the President in St Ann's.

TT and Saudi Arabia established diplomatic relations on July 5, 1974.

Saudi Arabia is the largest economy in the Middle East and the 18th largest in the world, with the world's second-largest proven petroleum reserves. It also has the fifth-largest proven natural gas reserves.