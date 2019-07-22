Trinidad tourism board collapses

Former tourism minister Shamfa Cudjoe, seated at centre, is flanked by Vidiah Ramkhelawan, PS in the Tourism Ministry and newly appointed Chairman of the Trinidad Tourism Board, Janelle Penny Commissiong-Chow.Standing from left, fellow board members Thomas E. Lawrence, Solange DeSouza, Dwayne Cambridge, Dennis Ramdin, Heather MacIntosh, Neil Mohammed and Sydelle Marchan-Jairam, during the installation ceremony of the new Tourism Board of Trinidad at the Ministry of Toursim, Tower D Waterfront, Port of Spain. October 2017.

THE Trinidad Tourism Ltd board has effectively collapsed in the wake of the controversial firing of CEO Camille Campbell on July 1.

Between Friday and Saturday, four of the 11 members of the board resigned, saying the board was now seen in a negative light.

On Monday another two, Candace Guppy and Sydelle Olivia Marchan-Jairam, also resigned.

This means that the Janelle Commissiong-chaired board now consists of only five members, two shy of the quorum, and even with acting CEO Heidi Alert, the board is unable to function.

Campbell has threatened to sue the board for wrongful dismissal and has sent a pre-action protocol letter.

Board members told Newsday last week that it was a “race to resign” after the July 17 meeting. Deputy chairman Dwayne Cambridge was the first to call it quits, followed by Solange De Souza, then Alicia Cabrera and finally Dennis Ramdeen.

Board sources said the July 17 meeting was very heated. Members were told that industrial relations consultant Lennox Marcelle, who advised Commissiong to fire Campbell, is preparing a response to Campbell’s letter, which gave the board up to Friday to respond.

The board, which consisted of 12 members up until December, when Faye Blackburne resigned, has been in the spotlight since Campbell was dismissed.

Commissiong has consistently defended the firing, saying it was a decision by the board, but other members disagreed with that statement.

Board members who asked for a copy of the advice were not given one and hence resigned, two of them calling the board abhorrent and odious.

When news first broke of the sacking, the Prime Minister said Cabinet needed to get involved. Cabinet subsequently discussed the issue, but no decision was made.

The remaining members of the board are Commissiong, Thomas Edward Lawrence, Neil Mohammed, Heather MacIntosh-Simon and Joanna Welch-Gittens.