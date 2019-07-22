Tribe: Festival of the bands 2019

Costumes from The Lost Tribe’s presentation: Anansi on stage during Tribe’s Festival of the Band 2019 launch at the Jean Pierre Complex, Port of Spain on Saturday night. PHOTO BY KERWIN PIERRE

THE Hasely Crawford stadium came alive on Saturday night as the six bands in the Tribe family showcased their costumes and concepts for Carnival 2020. Costumes popping out on stage from Tribe, Bliss, The Lost Tribe, Harts, Rogue and Pure kept the crowd wailing with excitement from start to finish.

The themes on display included: Legends of the Far East from Tribe; Nectar presented by Bliss; Anansi from The Lost Tribe; Metanoia by Harts; I am Bada-- from Rogue; and Ascension: Rise of the Elements put on by Pure. Based on evidence on social media and comments from those who attended, the event was yet another successful and high-energy teaser to whet the appetite of masqueraders for Carnival 2020.

Look out for full the feature article on the Tribe: Festival of the bands 2019 later this week.