The business of Hollywood carnival

Entertainment and sports lawyer Carla Parris with entertainer Fay-Ann Lyons-Alvarez.

TT’s Carnival has long been replicated throughout the diaspora and across the Caribbean, but most recently it has also been exported to the world’s entertainment capital, Hollywood.

For the first time ever, the Business of Carnival, a Caribbean web series, will provide global audiences unique insight into what Hollywood carnival is all about. This was created and hosted by entertainment and sports lawyer Carla Parris.

The series is a talk show which features many of the Caribbean’s celebrity and industry leaders. It is designed to educate its viewers on the legal/business aspects of Carnival and the wider entertainment sector. “Through this new series, the first of its kind, my team and I are proud to position Caribbean creatives as business people who recognise the importance of law, business and structure to the growth of the entertainment industry across the Caribbean region,” Parris said.

The show is in its second season having launched last year with the pilot covering Carnival 2018. Fay-Ann Lyons-Alvarez, Dean Ackin (Tribe) and Jules Sobion (Caesar’s Army) were the guests for the pilot. The second edition of the first season featured Barbados’ Crop Over.

The most recent season included such guests as soca artiste Kees Dieffenthaller and DJ Private Ryan.

The upcoming Hollywood carnival edition was directed and shot by Juliette Mc Cawley. It covered festivities between June 26-30 and will have three episodes.

Two of the episodes will be interviews with the Hollywood carnival industry leaders while the other features a recap of the Hollywood carnival experience. Episodes will be launched on the show’s social media pages during this month.

On Hollywood carnival, Parris said, “I am beyond ecstatic to have been provided with the opportunity by my corporate brand partners, Paul Mitchell and C15 studios, to enter the Hollywood market. It was exciting to see Caribbean culture being portrayed in the streets and parts of Los Angeles traditionally associated with American culture.”

Since the series premiered in January 2018, it has already gained a reach of over 150,000 viewers across its various social media platforms of YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. The first episode, featuring a recap of the Hollywood carnival was released exclusively on the Business of Carnival IGTV.

To catch the episodes, visit the Business of Carnival’s social media pages: Facebook: The Business of Carnival, Instagram: @thebusinessofcarnival or YouTube.