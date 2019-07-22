Sea Lots businessman still being questioned

Members of the Port of Spain CID are still questioning a 38-year-old Sea Lots businessman after he was detained in relation to a series of shootings and murders in east Port of Spain and Laventille on Saturday morning.

Police said the man was found at his Production Avenue, Sea Lots, home at around 7 am where was detained and taken to the St Joseph CID for questioning. He was not arrested.

A short while later, police said they went to the Beetham home of a man suspected of being a leader of the Rasta City gang but he was not at home, however a man identified as the leader for a Muslim gang in John John, Laventille, was detained for questioning in relation to the shootings and murders.