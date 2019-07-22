Rambachan: Bring back soldier bill

Dr Surujrattan Rambachan

Tabaquite MP Dr Surujrattan Rambachan has called for the re-introduction of legislation to precept soldiers because of the upsurge in murders over the past two weeks.

Rambachan, a former works and infrastructure minister, was responding to a media conference by National Security Minister Stuart Young on Sunday, at which Young appealed to the public to help the protective services in the fight against crime.“Tell us where the illegal firearms are stored.

We’ll get them, and you will remain safe. Tell us the criminal activities in your communities for us to stomp on. We’ll make inroads into fighting crime in TT,” Young said.But Rambachan expressed disappointment, saying, “For once the minister was not his normal self-assured, confident self. He mumbled and fumbled to announce that he will be very grateful if citizens would call Crime Stoppers to give information.

"This appears to be the highlight of his conference. How different is this to the Commissioner of Police giving out his telephone number?

"The blatant truth is that people are afraid to give information because they are scared for their lives. Even the commissioner has noted that police are leaking out information to criminals.”He said one measure to stamp out corrupt activities in the police service would be to give CoP Gary Griffith the tools to fight crime, with one such tool being the precepting of soldiers.“I believe that Mr Gary Griffith is well intentioned and doing a great service to Trinidad.

"I believe that he can’t do it alone. He is fighting criminals inside the police service and as well the criminals and gangs on the outside. He is trying very hard.

"I think the CoP should seek to precept soldiers so that they are empowered. When the PP Government brought this legislation, it was roundly rejected by the then Opposition and Independents. The time has come to revisit this piece of legislation," Rambachan said.