Mom, daughter, son in court for gun, ammunition

A MOTHER, her daughter and son appeared yesterday in the San Fernando magistrates’ court charged with possession of a gun and ammunition.

Leela Sahadeo, 45; Cyan Sahadeo, 23; and Marlon Miguel, 24, were arrested on Saturday morning at their home at Lady Hailes Avenue, San Fernando.

The charge alleged that at about 4.30 am, PC Mahabir of the San Fernando Criminal Investigation Department,led a party of police to the family's apartment and seized a Baretta pistol, a magazine and 11 brass and seven silver bullets.

The three pleaded not guilty before magistrate Anslem Leander, who granted the mother and daughter $175,000 bail. He refused Miguel bail owing to a pending case and ordered that he subject himself to having his fingerprints taken.

They are to reappear on August 19