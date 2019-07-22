FIFA Futsal Coaching Course takes place in TT

THE FUTSAL Association of TT (FATT) will host a FIFA Futsal Coaching Course and Grassroots Festival, from September 9-13, at the Central Regional Indoor Sport Arena, Saith Park, Chaguanas.

Graeme Dell, a British-born FIFA Futsal Development consultant and ambassador, will facilitate the five-day course.

“The Course and Grassroots Festival is part of FATT’s 2024 Strategic Plan,” said Nigel Roberts, FATT’s vice-president. “The main target audience is physical education teachers and certified football coaches who are involved in youth development. Participants will be exposed to both theoretical and practical components which includes the laws of the game, technical and tactical elements, methods to work with young persons and, the effective preparation and execution of the Grassroots Festival.”

Registration is $1,600 per person and includes a FIFA certificate, Adidas branded apparel, course material, as well as daily lunch and snack. The deadline for payment is August 9. Early bird registration is $1,400 and ends on August 2.

Register now via our official registration platforms at 471-6316 or futsaltt@gmail.com.