Ex-boyfriend charged with murder of Chris Rivers

Adriel Hackett

Adriel Hackett, the ex-boyfriend of 24-year-old Chris Rivers, appeared before a Mayaro magistrate today charged with her murder.

The 27-year-old man, a security guard who lives at Union Village in Mayaro, was not called upon to enter a plea before magistrate Brian Dabideen because murders are indictable matters.

Rivers, who lived at El Guanapo Estate in Rio Claro, was last seen live on July 8 at her workplace, the Water and Sewerage Authority's substation at New Grant, where she was a security guard.

She left the compound shortly after 6 am and got into a white car heading to Rio Claro, but never made it home. All subsequent calls to her went unanswered and then straight to voicemail.

A week later, on July 15, a woman who lives in Tableland took police to a forested area in Mafeking Village,Mayaro, and showed them Rivers' badly decomposed body.

The woman was released from police custody over the weekend without any charges.

The charge against Hackett is that on an unknown date between July 8 and 15, he murdered her.

PC Colin Gillead of Homicide Bureau Region II laid the charge and ASP Sean Dhillpaul supervised the investigation.

Prosecutor Sgt Robin Ramdhan told the court a file has to be sent to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for a state attorney to prosecute the case.

The magistrate denied bail and remanded Hackett into custody to reappear on August 19.