Defence Force notch second straight win at Ascension

NATIONAL PLAYERS Reon Moore and Devorn Jorsling shared the goals as Defence Force notched their second straight win in the Ascension Invitational Football Tournament on Saturday.

At the Larry Gomes Stadium in Arima, Defence Force were unbothered by the humid conditions as they whipped fellow servicemen, Prisons FC, 3-0 in a Division One contest.

Defence Force were coming off the backs of a 2-0 win over Cunupia on the Match Day One action last Sunday.

The Army-Coast Guard combination got a scare in the 10th minute when an unmarked striker Jordan Devonish sent a right-footed shot overbar, after he got a return ball, inside the six-yard box, from Ricardo Alleyne.

Evergreen striker Jorsling was instrumental in Defence Force’s opener, in the 17th minute, as he sent Hashim Arcia clear on goal and the midfielder decided to tee up winger Moore who calmly placed his right-footed effort between the legs of Prisons goalkeeper Jevon Bourne.

Jorsling, noticeably carrying a few extra pounds, reminded his opponents of his deadly left foot when, in the 38th minute, he curled a 20-metre freekick to the top right-hand corner, after a foul on his team captain Jerwyn Balthazar.

The veteran midfielder Balthazar played a role in Defence Force’s third item in the 66th. The national futsal player gave a pass to Jelani Felix who then picked out Moore to finish from close range.

Arcia could have added to Prisons’ misery three minutes later, with a right-footed shot which crashed off the uprights.

The other Division One game on Saturday was a hard-fought affair, as Guaya United pipped Matura ReUnited 1-0 at the Matura Recreation Ground. Kerwyn Navarro found the back of the net in the third minute.

Goals were scarce in Division Two on Saturday.

Jovon Vincent got his name on the scoresheet as RSSR FC edged Club Sando Uprising Youths 1-0 at the Guapo Recreation Ground while Moruga FC battled to a goalless draw with Bethel United at the Grand Chemin Recreation Ground.

And, on Friday, in a Division One encounter, Cunupia FC strolled to a 5-2 win over FC Santa Rosa at the Arima Velodrome.

Kevon “Showtime” Woodley (29th and 56th) and Michael Darko (51st and 77th) each scored twice for Cunupia, with Mikheil Peters (54th) getting the other.

Former national Under-17 and Under-20 team captain John-Paul Rochford netted both goals for Santa Rosa, in the 64th and 90th minutes.