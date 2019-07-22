Carter fails to make 50m butterfly final

Dylan Carter

TT OLYMPIAN Dylan Carter reached to the semifinal of the men's 50-metre butterfly at the 2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, yesterday morning but was unable to progress to the final after he finished 13th overall after two heats, clocking 23.31 seconds.

The eighth placed semifinal finisher and last qualifier for the final was Russia's Andrey Zhilkin, who was 0.10 seconds quicker than Carter. Caeleb Dressel of USA was the fastest qualifier for the final, closing in 22.57 seconds for a championship and Americas record.

Carter, just hours prior, competed in the 50m butterfly preliminary round, where he finished third in heat nine and eighth overall, with a mark of 23.33 seconds.

Dressel and Ukraine's Andrii Govorov tied to win the preliminaries in 22.84 seconds.

Carter returned to the pool last evening after press time, swimming in lane eight and heat five of seven in the men's 100m backstroke. He will contest the men's 100m freestyle preliminaries again in lane eight, heat 13 of 13, tomorrow night. He will then start in lane zero in the men's 50m freestyle heats on Thursday night.