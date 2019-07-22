$2m awarded to boy abused at St Ann’s, St Michael’s

A 16-year-old boy who was being bullied while at the St Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital, and was ordered by the court into the custody of the Children’s Authority in 2017, will receive $2 million in compensation from the State.

The compensation warded is to be held on trust for the child’s benefit until he turns 18, and the administering of the trust fund was put in the responsibility of the authority, the child’s mother and a child advocate from the Solicitor General’s Department to look after his interest.

The arrangements for the setting up of and the execution of the trust are to be approved by the court in six months, a judge ordered.

The child and his mother was represented by Anand Ramlogan,SC, Alvin Pariagsingh, Ganesh Saroop and Jared Jagroo, who filed the case complaining of his detention at the hospital.

The attorneys, in 2017, had sought an injunction on the mother's behalf to stop her child from being bullied and sexually abused at the hospital and Justice Avason Quinlan-Williams ordered that he be moved from there and put in the care and control of the authority.

The child’s case proceeded before Quinlan-Williams, who on July 12, ruled in his favour and ordered compensation.