Where is Isaiah’s bus driver?

Kendel Hazel and Amanda Vincent in the funeral procession for their son Isaiah Hazel on Yallery Street, Couva on July 10. PHOTO BY VASHTI SINGH

POLICE are yet to find the Couva school bus driver who was expected to appear in court on Friday to face charges related to the death of three-year-old Isaiah Hazel.

The 31-year-old woman still cannot be found by police who went to her home on Friday to serve her the charge papers for the unlawful killing of the pre-schooler. Efforts to locate her yesterday were unsuccessful, as she has not been seen by relatives.

Last Thursday, Sgt Elvin of the Homicide Bureau Region III laid the charge.

Hazel died on July 4 from hyperthermia and dehydration after being left in the bus for hours. It is believed he fell asleep in the morning after the driver though all the children had been dropped off at their schools.

Preschoolers found him unresponsive on the floor of the bus when the driver returned for them in the afternoon. Hazel was laid to rest on July 10.