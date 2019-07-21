TT finish fifth, sixth in team squash

Michael Chin Lee of TT, right, plays Karan Chatani of Jamaica at the 2019 Junior Caribbean Area Squash Association Championships at the Queen’s Park Indoor Racquet Centre in St Clair, yesterday. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

THE TT girls and boys teams finished fifth and sixth respectively, when the team competition of the 2019 Junior Caribbean Area Squash Association Championships concluded at the Queen’s Park Indoor Racquet Centre in St Clair, yesterday.

In the morning session, the TT girls got past St Vincent and the Grenadines 4-1 in the fifth/sixth place playoff. After Jinan Al-Rawi earned a walkover win because she had nobody to play, Mya Francois doubled TT’s advantage with an 11-9, 11-7, 9-11, 11-6 win.

Jada Ross got St Vincent on the board after outlasting Aimee De Verteuil 11-8, 11-4, 5-11, 9-11, 11-4. However, TT’s Chloe Walcott had no opponent and as a result the home team sealed the series, before Nicola De Verteuil made it four wins for TT with a 12-10, 11-8, 11-8 victory over Nadira Morgan.

In a closely fought series, the TT boys lost 3-2 to Jamaica to end sixth. Karan Chatani had to battle hard to beat Michael Chin Lee 11-5, 8-11, 7-11, 12-10, 11-7, before Seth Thong levelled the series with an 11-2, 9-11, 11-6, 11-9 win over Lukas Thomson. Jamaica regained the lead as Karan Dhiman defeated Kobie Khan 11-5, 11-9, 11-8, but TT found an answer again as Joshua Poon outlasted Sebastian Levy 11-5, 11-9, 11-3. In the decider, Tobias Levy sealed the series for Jamaica with an 11-5, 11-3, 11-2 win over Scott-Michael Shaw.