Stay to get away Vacationing at home can be just as fun

The Carnbee, Tobago based School of Foreign Language took children from their vacation camp programme on a field trip to Fort King George, Scarborough, Tobago on Friday July 19, 2019. Photo by Jeff K Mayers

"Mom, where are we going on vacation this year?" my ten-year-old son asked in earnest. I had been anticipating the question but dreading his response to the answer. Last year's whirlwind vacation "tour" had taken quite a bite into the bank account, making the possibility of a proper vacation this year dependent on me having to spend my hard earned $5 on a quick pick that isn't a sure thing.

So, the answer was, "Well you do have camp/lessons at school until the end of July. In August you can go by granny, maybe by aunty and to the beach." His casual "oh" with barely any disappointment took me by grateful surprise, because he is a whiner. But it was not until I saw his excitement to go on a field trip with his class to Lopinot that I realised how simple, inexpensive experiences can have effects similar to elaborate, expensive trips. "You all will make the bus leave me," he scolded, as we got stuck in a bit of traffic on the way to the school.

It would have indeed been a tragedy if he missed out on the opportunity to ride with his friends in a maxi to the historical site to learn about Count Lopinot, see how chocolate is made, or the experience of dancing cocoa. "Have you ever danced cocoa, mom? How does it feel?" My response of an icky feeling between the toes caused mounting excitement, and a hasty exit from the car as it stopped in front of the school gate.

"Don't call me while I'm dancing the cocoa, eh! I will not be able to answer the phone," he yelled over his shoulder. I resisted the urge to call, and as soon as he returned to the school's compound, my phone rang. "I danced the cocoa. I have a video!" he declared. "I helped make chocolate too, and got to taste it."

The thing is, TT is full of interesting, exciting places that can make a staycation feel like million dollar vacation, minus the need for forex, long plane rides, pricey hotel accommodation and ground transfer, and hefty food bills.

Apart from the regular trips to Maracas and Las Cuevas beaches, there are so many other beaches to which you can take your water babies, such as Hundred Steps, Toco, Salybia, Manzanilla and Mayaro in Trinidad, and Store Bay, Pigeon and Crown Point in Tobago. For those who prefer river limes, places like Matelot, Grande Riviere, and Aripo have gem pools that the whole family can enjoy. A boat trip Down De Islands is always a great family treat, weather to spend the weekend or a day. You have the choice of hiring a boat or joining a tour, and while there you can do hikes to the caves or explore old hospital buildings.

The Mount St Benedict Monastery, in Tunapuna is well worth the few dollars it will take to get there. The monastery is the largest and oldest in the Caribbean, and the view from the top is breathtaking. Established by the Benedictine monks in 1912, its founding principles are self-sufficiency and hospitality to strangers. There are hiking and bird watching opportunities for both adults and children.

The Pointe-a-Pierre Wildfowl Trust is a nature sanctuary that is a bird viewer's heaven. Its lush tropical foliage is home to a variety of species of endangered species. Similarly, the Asa Wright Nature Centre provides a haven for a variety of birds and other creatures. Families can overnight at the lodge, or simply get a day pass to the facility. The Yerette Hummingbird Sanctuary, Caroni Bird Sanctuary and Nariva Swamp are also great choices for nature tours.

For more adventurous children zip lining at Macqueripe Bay is an option, and the explorer may enjoy a picnic at Fort George, in St James, with its old jail cell carved into the hillside and some cannons overlooking the city. The Bamboo Cathedral in Chaguaramas is quite a popular picnic and picture taking spot. It is also one of the best places to witness the howler and red capuchin monkeys in their natural habitat.

South of the island is just as exciting, with the possibility of a trek up the San Fernando Hill, which offers a spectacular view across Trinidad and the Gulf of Paria, a tour of the wondrous Pitch Lake, a trek through the muddy Devil's Woodyard, a visit to the Temple in the Sea and the 85-foot Hanuman statue.

A trip to Tobago is among the many staycation options, and visits to some of the underrated sites will surprise your little ones. Little Tobago Island, for example, is an uninhabited bird sanctuary with many trails, coral reefs and snorkelling opportunities. The Main Ridge Forest Reserve, Fort King George and the Tobago Museum are also places of interest that children will thoroughly enjoy.

A quick Google search of places to visit in TT, and the use of Google Maps can lead you and your children to so many undiscovered days of inexpensive family fun. Enjoy and be safe.